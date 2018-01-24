Man charged with murder in Mariah Woods' death

Earl Kimrey has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of 3-year-old Mariah Woods, the Onslow County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday morning.

Kimrey, 32, is also facing a charge of felony child abuse resulting in serious bodily injury/death. He's set to make his first appearance on the new charges in Onslow County District Court at 2 p.m.

Kimrey is the live-in boyfriend of Mariah's mother, Kristy Woods.

An autopsy was performed on Dec. 4 at East Carolina University which provided a preliminary cause of death. Additional tests revealed that Mariah died from chloroform toxicity, according to the sheriff's office.

Woods was reported missing from her Onslow County home on Dawson Cabin Road on Nov. 27, setting off a massive search for the 3-year-old.

Her body was found in Shelter Creek along Shaw Highway in Pender County on Dec. 2.

"Kristy Woods has been cooperative with the investigation and continues to cooperate with the detectives as the investigation continues," the sheriff's office said in a news release on Facebook. "These additional charges do not mean the investigation is concluded but will continue until all leads and information are thoroughly evaluated."

Kimrey was initially arrested on Dec. 2 and charged with concealing of death, obstruction of justice, second-degree burglary, felony larceny and possession of stolen property.

He has remained in jail under a $1 million bond.

"The death of a child is always a sobering reminder of how fragile life is. When the community is so deeply affected by such a horrific crime it is sometimes difficult to not allow our emotions to influence the decisions that we make," said Sheriff Hans Miller. "However, the best way to honor Mariah is to ensure a fair and thorough investigation, which will lead to a successful prosecution. We must remember that through these moments, together, as a community we can ensure that justice will be delivered for Mariah."

