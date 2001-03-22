Juwarn Britt has filed a federal complaint against two Whiteville Police officers. Britt was arrested for selling marijuana in December of 2015, but said he was punished for a crime he didn't commit.More >>
Juwarn Britt has filed a federal complaint against two Whiteville Police officers. Britt was arrested for selling marijuana in December of 2015, but said he was punished for a crime he didn't commit.More >>
Douglas Lail has spent the past year drawing portraits of recovering addicts in hopes of shedding a new light on recovery stories. The "Hello My Name Is..." exhibit will be showcased at the Morning Glory Coffee House through Sunday.More >>
Douglas Lail has spent the past year drawing portraits of recovering addicts in hopes of shedding a new light on recovery stories. The "Hello My Name Is..." exhibit will be showcased at the Morning Glory Coffee House through Sunday.More >>
A Cumberland County teacher suspended for stepping on the American flag in class resigned after the superintendent recommended the teacher’s contract not be renewed.More >>
A Cumberland County teacher suspended for stepping on the American flag in class resigned after the superintendent recommended the teacher’s contract not be renewed.More >>
A high speed chase in Brunswick County Friday came to an end with the suspect or suspects in custody.More >>
A high speed chase in Brunswick County Friday came to an end with the suspect or suspects in custody.More >>
North Carolina's Department of Insurance has called a hearing to challenge a proposed auto insurance rate increase by a group representing the industry.More >>
North Carolina's Department of Insurance has called a hearing to challenge a proposed auto insurance rate increase by a group representing the industry.More >>
Congressman David Rouzer released a statement following the decision to pull the American Health Care Act from the House floor on Friday afternoon.More >>
Congressman David Rouzer released a statement following the decision to pull the American Health Care Act from the House floor on Friday afternoon.More >>
Hugh MacRae Park is hosting the 11th Annual Walk and Dog Dash on Saturday.More >>
Hugh MacRae Park is hosting the 11th Annual Walk and Dog Dash on Saturday.More >>
As part of Women's History Month, Judge Wanda Bryant joined WECT's Ashlea Kosikowski on Friday on First at Four.More >>
As part of Women's History Month, Judge Wanda Bryant joined WECT's Ashlea Kosikowski on Friday on First at Four.More >>
Panthers sign Jonathan Stewart to 1-year contract extensionMore >>
Panthers sign Jonathan Stewart to 1-year contract extensionMore >>
Among other reasons, council members say the election move would not save any money.More >>
Among other reasons, council members say the election move would not save any money.More >>
A family has been displaced, but there were no injuries reported after a house fire at 617 S. 11th Street on Friday afternoon.More >>
A family has been displaced, but there were no injuries reported after a house fire at 617 S. 11th Street on Friday afternoon.More >>
The food was shipped to retail location nationwide and include brands such as Spring River Farms, Sav A Lot, Great Value, Double D Foods, TenderBird, Chickentopia and Smart Foods4Schools.More >>
The food was shipped to retail location nationwide and include brands such as Spring River Farms, Sav A Lot, Great Value, Double D Foods, TenderBird, Chickentopia and Smart Foods4Schools.More >>
Strong March sunshine will fuel a robust warming trend into the weekend and much of next week. Shower and storm chances will gradually re-enter the mix during this time.More >>
Strong March sunshine will fuel a robust warming trend into the weekend and much of next week. Shower and storm chances will gradually re-enter the mix during this time.More >>
The New Hanover Regional Medical Center will host a free medication disposal event on Saturday, April 1.More >>
The New Hanover Regional Medical Center will host a free medication disposal event on Saturday, April 1.More >>
The doctor who was portrayed in the feature film "Concussion" will speak at UNC Wilmington next week as part of the university's Leadership Lecture Series. Dr. Bennet Omalu is a forensic pathologist and neuropathologist, who discovered chronic traumatic encephalopathy, which is commonly known as CTE. Dr. Omalu's work with former NFL players became the subject of a book and eventually a feature film starring actor Will Smith. Dr. Omalu will speak at 7pm We...More >>
The doctor who was portrayed in the feature film "Concussion" will speak at UNC Wilmington next week as part of the university's Leadership Lecture Series. Dr. Bennet Omalu is a forensic pathologist and neuropathologist, who discovered chronic traumatic encephalopathy, which is commonly known as CTE. Dr. Omalu's work with former NFL players became the subject of a book and eventually a feature film starring actor Will Smith. Dr. Omalu will speak at 7pm We...More >>
An autopsy performed on a woman found dead in a retention pond last month determined her cause of death as drowning, with intoxication as a contributing factor.More >>
An autopsy performed on a woman found dead in a retention pond last month determined her cause of death as drowning, with intoxication as a contributing factor.More >>
A man is facing multiple drug charges in Brunswick County after he allegedly stole methadone and oxycodone pills.More >>
A man is facing multiple drug charges in Brunswick County after he allegedly stole methadone and oxycodone pills.More >>
A Wilmington residence and a business were struck by gunfire Thursday morning.More >>
A Wilmington residence and a business were struck by gunfire Thursday morning.More >>
The Wilmington Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place Thursday afternoon on N. 11th Street.More >>
The Wilmington Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place Thursday afternoon on N. 11th Street.More >>
A woman told officers that she was robbed by two men at the America's Best Inn & Suites Thursday night.More >>
A woman told officers that she was robbed by two men at the America's Best Inn & Suites Thursday night.More >>
Terry Greenwood gave the term "regular" a new meaning. Coat of Arms Lounge owner Jamie Jordan said 39-year-old Greenwood visited his bar nearly every day for eight years. "It was like a family, you know?" Jordan recalled. "This is going to be a broken home for a while." He said it's still hard to believe that Greenwood was murdered Tuesday night. Investigators said he was shot in the face and stabbed eight times by 42-year-old Aaron Stephens. He'...More >>
Terry Greenwood gave the term "regular" a new meaning. Coat of Arms Lounge owner Jamie Jordan said 39-year-old Greenwood visited his bar nearly every day for eight years. "It was like a family, you know?" Jordan recalled. "This is going to be a broken home for a while." He said it's still hard to believe that Greenwood was murdered Tuesday night. Investigators said he was shot in the face and stabbed eight times by 42-year-old Aaron Stephens. He'...More >>
Bail was set at $1 million for a Hells Angels gang member charged in the killing of one man and critically injuring another.More >>
Bail was set at $1 million for a Hells Angels gang member charged in the killing of one man and critically injuring another.More >>
Emergency crews responded to a natural gas leak in Wilmington Friday morning.More >>
Emergency crews responded to a natural gas leak in Wilmington Friday morning.More >>
The Carolina Beach Police Department, in conjunction with the Kure Beach Police Department, will hold a Public Safety Day festival on March 25 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Fort Fisher Air Force Recreation Area.More >>
The Carolina Beach Police Department, in conjunction with the Kure Beach Police Department, will hold a Public Safety Day festival on March 25 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Fort Fisher Air Force Recreation Area.More >>
Officers with the Wilmington Police Department are credited with saving 59 lives with naloxone.More >>
Officers with the Wilmington Police Department are credited with saving 59 lives with naloxone.More >>
The Home Delivered Meals program at the New Hanover County Resource Center serves more than 300 seniors meals everyday but another 210 are on a waiting list because there isn't enough funding or volunteers.More >>
The Home Delivered Meals program at the New Hanover County Resource Center serves more than 300 seniors meals everyday but another 217 are on a waiting list because there isn't enough funding or volunteers.More >>
Early reports suggest a shooting in France is crime or gang-related.More >>
Early reports suggest a shooting in France is crime or gang-related.More >>
With the help of social media, the Columbus County Animal Shelter recently placed animals in Asheville, NC, Maryville, Tenn, Indianapolis and Mozzo, Italy.More >>
With the help of social media, the Columbus County Animal Shelter recently placed animals in Asheville, NC, Maryville, Tenn, Indianapolis and Mozzo, Italy.More >>
The North Carolina Azalea Festival has officially announced Kira Kazantsev, Miss America 2015, as the 2017 festival's queen.More >>
The North Carolina Azalea Festival has officially announced Kira Kazantsev, Miss America 2015, as the 2017 festival's queen.More >>
The Cape Fear Roller Girls have their first bout on Saturday, March, 25th. The team takes on the Beckley Derby Dames at the CFCC Schwartz Center at 5:00 p.m.More >>
The Cape Fear Roller Girls have their first bout on Saturday, March, 25th. The team takes on the Beckley Derby Dames at the CFCC Schwartz Center at 5:00 p.m.More >>
Kristen Smith says she was witness to a gruesome car accident that killed a two-year-old dog in the back of a pickup truck.More >>
Kristen Smith says she was witness to a gruesome car accident that killed a two-year-old dog in the back of a pickup truck.More >>
Students and parents whose Maryland high school has been dragged into the national immigration debate declined to comment about an alleged rape case involving a 14-year-old girl and a suspect authorities say came...More >>
Students and parents whose Maryland high school has been dragged into the national immigration debate declined to comment about an alleged rape case involving a 14-year-old girl and a suspect authorities say came to the U.S. illegally from Central America.More >>
A Wilmington teenager jailed on murder charges in the shooting death of another teen allegedly broke into an Oleander Driver restaurant two days prior to the deadly confrontation.More >>
A Wilmington teenager jailed on murder charges in the shooting death of another teen allegedly broke into an Oleander Driver restaurant two days prior to the deadly confrontation.More >>
The Wilmington Junior League spent Wednesday and Thursday evening at the Nourish NC Warehouse packing boxes of food school children in New Hanover County.More >>
The Wilmington Junior League spent Wednesday and Thursday evening at the Nourish NC Warehouse packing boxes of food school children in New Hanover County.More >>
A traffic signal project next week will require the US 76 ramp from the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge to US 421/Front Street to be closed.More >>
A traffic signal project next week will require the US 76 ramp from the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge to US 421/Front Street to be closed.More >>
The National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) has issued a statement indicating if North Carolina's House Bill 2 is still in effect next week the state could lose chances to host tournaments for another five years.More >>
The National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) has issued a statement indicating if North Carolina's House Bill 2 is still in effect next week the state could lose chances to host tournaments for another five years.More >>
The WWE wrestler Kane, real name Glenn Jacobs, is preparing to run for the office of mayor in Knox County, TN.More >>
The WWE wrestler Kane, real name Glenn Jacobs, is preparing to run for the office of mayor in Knox County, TN.More >>
The North Charleston man who pleaded guilty to the abuse of a dog that has since become an ambassador for the humane treatment of animals has received a sentence of five years.More >>
The North Charleston man who pleaded guilty to the abuse of a dog that has since become an ambassador for the humane treatment of animals has received a sentence of five years.More >>
The food was shipped to retail location nationwide and include brands such as Spring River Farms, Sav A Lot, Great Value, Double D Foods, TenderBird, Chickentopia and Smart Foods4Schools.More >>
The food was shipped to retail location nationwide and include brands such as Spring River Farms, Sav A Lot, Great Value, Double D Foods, TenderBird, Chickentopia and Smart Foods4Schools.More >>
Why did Cracker Barrel fire Brad's wife? It's really no one's business, other than Brad's and his wife's, but that hasn't stopped people around the world from demanding answers after a Harrison County, IN, man publicly asked the restaurant chain why his wife Nanette was let go from her job at the Cracker Barrel in Corydon.More >>
Why did Cracker Barrel fire Brad's wife? It's really no one's business, other than Brad's and his wife's, but that hasn't stopped people around the world from demanding answers after a Harrison County, IN, man publicly asked the restaurant chain why his wife Nanette was let go from her job at the Cracker Barrel in Corydon.More >>
When a scam caller claiming to be an IRS agent unknowingly called a police officer and tried to scam him, hilarity ensued.More >>
When a scam caller claiming to be an IRS agent unknowingly called a police officer and tried to scam him, hilarity ensued.More >>
The Pointe 14, a new theater at the Pointe at Barclay retail area, opened to the public on Friday, March 17.More >>
The Pointe 14, a new theater at the Pointe at Barclay retail area, opened to the public on Friday, March 17.More >>
The odds makers say that there is a 78 percent chance that a 12th seed will beat a fifth seed in the tournament, and the Seahawks hope it's them.More >>
The odds makers say that there is a 78 percent chance that a 12th seed will beat a fifth seed in the tournament, and the Seahawks hope it's them.More >>
A look at Thursday's NCAA Tournament game between UNCW and Virginia.More >>
A look at Thursday's NCAA Tournament game between UNCW and Virginia.More >>
It's your last chance to watch some great movies and shows before they leave Netflix.More >>
It's your last chance to watch some great movies and shows before they leave Netflix.More >>
Having a drink each day may help protect a person's heart against disease, a large-scale study suggests.More >>
Having a drink each day may help protect a person's heart against disease, a large-scale study suggests.More >>
When people are diagnosed with cancer, it's easy to overlook the toll the disease also takes on their caregivers, say social workers who specialize in cancer care.More >>
When people are diagnosed with cancer, it's easy to overlook the toll the disease also takes on their caregivers, say social workers who specialize in cancer care.More >>
Bryan Cranston is a serious actor. His performance as Walter White on Breaking Bad is one of the greatest in TV history. He played President Lyndon Johnson on stage.More >>
Bryan Cranston is a serious actor. His performance as Walter White on Breaking Bad is one of the greatest in TV history. He played President Lyndon Johnson on stage.More >>
Make your refund work for you and your business by putting those dollars to good use.More >>
Make your refund work for you and your business by putting those dollars to good use.More >>
When a scam caller claiming to be an IRS agent unknowingly called a police officer and tried to scam him, hilarity ensued.More >>
When a scam caller claiming to be an IRS agent unknowingly called a police officer and tried to scam him, hilarity ensued.More >>
Why did Cracker Barrel fire Brad's wife? It's really no one's business, other than Brad's and his wife's, but that hasn't stopped people around the world from demanding answers after a Harrison County, IN, man publicly asked the restaurant chain why his wife Nanette was let go from her job at the Cracker Barrel in Corydon.More >>
Why did Cracker Barrel fire Brad's wife? It's really no one's business, other than Brad's and his wife's, but that hasn't stopped people around the world from demanding answers after a Harrison County, IN, man publicly asked the restaurant chain why his wife Nanette was let go from her job at the Cracker Barrel in Corydon.More >>
The North Charleston man who pleaded guilty to the abuse of a dog that has since become an ambassador for the humane treatment of animals has received a sentence of five years.More >>
The North Charleston man who pleaded guilty to the abuse of a dog that has since become an ambassador for the humane treatment of animals has received a sentence of five years.More >>
Keepers say April's moody behavior is a positive sign toward imminent labor.More >>
Keepers say April's moody behavior is a positive sign toward imminent labor.More >>