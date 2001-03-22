Terry Greenwood gave the term "regular" a new meaning. Coat of Arms Lounge owner Jamie Jordan said 39-year-old Greenwood visited his bar nearly every day for eight years. "It was like a family, you know?" Jordan recalled. "This is going to be a broken home for a while." He said it's still hard to believe that Greenwood was murdered Tuesday night. Investigators said he was shot in the face and stabbed eight times by 42-year-old Aaron Stephens. He'...