Body found in Pender County identified as 3-year-old Mariah Woods

The Onslow County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that a body found in Pender County is that of 3-year-old Mariah Woods.

An autopsy was performed Monday on the little girl. Her remains were found Saturday in Shelter Creek along Shaw Highway.

According to officials, Mariah's remains were released to her family for a public visitation that will be held this afternoon in Onslow County.

Earl Kimrey, the live-in boyfriend of Mariah's mother, was arrested last Friday in connection to Mariah's death and charged with concealing of death and obstruction of justice, as well as second-degree burglary, felony larceny, and possession of stolen property. Kimrey has not been charged with murder, however.

He is being held in the Onslow County Jail on a $1.01 million bond.

