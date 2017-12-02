Search area for Mariah Woods expands to Pender County; warrants reveal new information

A statewide Amber Alert was issued Monday morning for a missing toddler in Onslow County. According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, authorities are searching for 3-year-old Mariah Kay Woods.

A statewide Amber Alert was issued Monday morning for a missing toddler in Onslow County. According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, authorities are searching for 3-year-old Mariah Kay Woods.

FBI officials said at least 600 people showed up Friday morning to assist in search efforts for 3-year-old Mariah Woods.

FBI officials said at least 600 people showed up Friday morning to assist in search efforts for 3-year-old Mariah Woods.

Over 700 volunteers show up to search for missing NC girl

Over 700 volunteers show up to search for missing NC girl

Earl Kimrey is charged in connection with the Mariah Woods case. (Source: Onslow County Sheriff's Office)

An arrest has been made in connection to the disappearance of Mariah Woods (Source: WITN)

The search for 3-year-old Mariah Woods has expanded to Highway 53 and Shaw Highway in Pender County.

The Pender County Sheriff's Office and the Fayetteville Police Department are assisting in the search.

Warrants in Onslow County reveal new information in the arrest of Earl Kimrey in relation to Woods' disappearance.

Kimrey was taken into custody late Friday. WITN reports Kimrey is the live-in boyfriend of Mariah Woods' mother. He's charged with concealing of death, obstruction of justice, second degree burglary, felony larceny and possession of stolen property. He is being held at the Onslow County Detention Center under a $1,010,000 bond.

An Amber Alert had been active since Sunday when Woods was last seen around 11 p.m.

The arrest warrant for Kimrey indicates that he is accused of stealing two dressers from a home on High Hill Road around the time frame of Mariah's disappearance, between 11 p.m. Sunday and 3 a.m. Monday.

The warrant charging Kimrey with concealing of death and other charges states that he obstructed justice by "removing Mariah Woods body from the scene of her death and did conceal Mariah Woods death and body, knowing that Mariah Woods died from unnatural causes. The defendant acted with deceit and intent to fraud."

The warrant goes on to state that Kimrey "secretly disposed of the dead child's body." Records indicate he is due in court Monday at 8 a.m.

Investigators believe, due to evidence gathered, that Mariah is deceased. The search has now shifted to a recovery effort.

Federal criminal defense attorney Walter Paramore, who once represented Marine Cesar Laurean in a high profile murder trial, will be counsel for Kimrey for now. He met with his client Saturday morning. A search of Kimrey's prior criminal record includes a conviction for misdemeanor larceny in Brunswick County in 2015.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.