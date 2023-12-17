Over 1,000 lose power throughout southeastern NC

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Over 1,000 customers have lost power in New Hanover, Brunswick and Columbus counties as a storm passes through the area.

You can see the full First Alert Forecast here and see traffic closures and photos of the flooding here.

All numbers are updated as of 4:02 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 17.

Duke Energy is reporting the following outages, you can also see the outages online:

About 1,000 customers have lost power near Hampstead, Porters Neck and Figure Eight Island.

Another 86 lost power near Creekwood and 44 lost power at Crescent Heights. Near the Leland area, another 53 customers lost power.

In and near Tabor City, 557 customers have lost power.

Four County Electric is reporting the following outages:

In Pender County, about 27 customers have lost power, mostly near Murray Town.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.