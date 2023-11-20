Senior Connect
Ribbon-cutting ceremony held for new customer convenience center at New Hanover Co. Landfill

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Monday, Nov. 20, for a new customer convenience center at...
A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Monday, Nov. 20, for a new customer convenience center at the New Hanover County Landfill.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 2:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Monday, Nov. 20, for a new customer convenience center at the New Hanover County Landfill.

The center, located at 5210 U.S. Hwy. 421, will open to the public on Monday, Nov. 27.

The new center features a waste shedder that will reduce items like furniture and mattresses to tiny pieces. Officials say this will save the landfill up to 60 percent of space.

Officials also reiterated that the landfill only has about 28 years of life left until it is at full capacity. Damage caused by any major hurricanes could drastically reduce that lifespan.

The mound of waste material in the picture below was a crevice about four years ago.

A mound of trash at the New Hanover County Landfill.
A mound of trash at the New Hanover County Landfill.(WECT)

