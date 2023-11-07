New Hanover Co. commissioners vote to use eminent domain to acquire gentleman’s club
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - At its Monday, Nov. 6 meeting, the New Hanover County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a resolution to exercise eminent domain for tax parcel R04916-003-003-000.
Cheetah Premier Gentleman’s Club of Wilmington is located on the land designated by that parcel.
Eminent domain is a tool that governments can use in North Carolina to acquire private land for itself, however, it does require ‘just compensation’ as well as a reason why a government can take private property.
State law permits the following uses for the use of eminent domain:
- Widening or extending roadways
- Enlarging or establishing public enterprises
- Establishing, enlarging, or improving parks and recreational facilities
- Establishing hospital facilities
- Constructing or improving municipal buildings such as fire departments and city halls
- Establishing drainage programs
- Establishing access for the public to public trust beaches and appurtenant parking areas
The resolution included a budget amendment of $2.36 million to purchase the land.
Ward and Smith, P.A. has been selected to serve as legal counsel and to send the required notice on condemnation.
