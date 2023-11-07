New Hanover Co. commissioners vote to use eminent domain to acquire gentleman’s club

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - At its Monday, Nov. 6 meeting, the New Hanover County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a resolution to exercise eminent domain for tax parcel R04916-003-003-000.

Cheetah Premier Gentleman’s Club of Wilmington is located on the land designated by that parcel.

Eminent domain is a tool that governments can use in North Carolina to acquire private land for itself, however, it does require ‘just compensation’ as well as a reason why a government can take private property.

State law permits the following uses for the use of eminent domain:

Widening or extending roadways

Enlarging or establishing public enterprises

Establishing, enlarging, or improving parks and recreational facilities

Establishing hospital facilities

Constructing or improving municipal buildings such as fire departments and city halls

Establishing drainage programs

Establishing access for the public to public trust beaches and appurtenant parking areas

The resolution included a budget amendment of $2.36 million to purchase the land.

Ward and Smith, P.A. has been selected to serve as legal counsel and to send the required notice on condemnation.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.