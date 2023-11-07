Senior Connect
New Hanover Co. commissioners vote to use eminent domain to acquire gentleman’s club

Cheetah Premier Gentleman’s Club of Wilmington
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:23 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - At its Monday, Nov. 6 meeting, the New Hanover County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a resolution to exercise eminent domain for tax parcel R04916-003-003-000.

Cheetah Premier Gentleman’s Club of Wilmington is located on the land designated by that parcel.

Eminent domain is a tool that governments can use in North Carolina to acquire private land for itself, however, it does require ‘just compensation’ as well as a reason why a government can take private property.

State law permits the following uses for the use of eminent domain:

  • Widening or extending roadways
  • Enlarging or establishing public enterprises
  • Establishing, enlarging, or improving parks and recreational facilities
  • Establishing hospital facilities
  • Constructing or improving municipal buildings such as fire departments and city halls
  • Establishing drainage programs
  • Establishing access for the public to public trust beaches and appurtenant parking areas

The resolution included a budget amendment of $2.36 million to purchase the land.

Ward and Smith, P.A. has been selected to serve as legal counsel and to send the required notice on condemnation.

