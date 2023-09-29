Babysitter arrested on several child sex crime charges in Carolina Beach

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Carolina Beach Police Department shared details on Friday concerning the arrest of a 21-year-old man accused of several sex crimes involving a child that he was babysitting.

According to the police department, Wilmington-resident Elijah Jacob Donato was charged with two counts of first degree sexual exploitation of a minor and two counts of taking indecent liberties with a child.

The CBPD says that the NHCSO helped and took Donato into custody on the arrest warrants and transferred him to the CBPD.

Police executed a search warrant at his home and seized more items, per the announcement.

“An initial investigation uncovered evidence that Mr. Donato sexually exploited and took indecent liberties with a young child he was babysitting earlier this week. Warrants were approved for the arrest of the babysitter, Elijah Donato.,” the CBPD announcement states.

The CBPD says that he worked as a private babysitter for families in the county, and that investigators found he was employed as the YMCA Site Coordinator for the Afterschool Care program at Wrightsville Beach Eelementary School.

YMCA of Southeastern North Carolina notified WECT shortly after the CBPD announcement that Donato no longer worked at the YMCA effective Thursday, Sept. 28.

The University of North Carolina Wilmington confirmed that he is a junior majoring in tourism, recreation and sport.

He received a $500,000 secured bond and is being held at the county jail.

The investigation is ongoing.

