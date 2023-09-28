Senior Connect
Man sentenced to at least 50 years in prison for sex crimes against a minor in Brunswick Co.

Thomas Davis Ingram, Jr.
Thomas Davis Ingram, Jr.(BCSO)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK CO., N.C. (WECT) - A Florida man was sentenced to at least 50 years in prison after he was found guilty of 30 sex crimes involving a minor Thursday.

Thomas Ingram Jr. was found guilty of 15 counts of First-Degree Sex Offense of a Child and 15 counts of Indecent Liberties with a Child at the conclusion of a bench trial in Brunswick County Superior Court.

He was to sentenced to 300-369 months in prison to run consecutively with another 300-420 months for a total minimum sentence of 600 months in the North Carolina Department of Adult Corrections.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, Ingram committed the crimes from 2009-2014 in Calabash.

Officials say that the victim stepped forward in 2021, and the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office started an investigation.

Ingram was later arrested in Florida and extradited back to North Carolina to stand trial.

