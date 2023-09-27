Two lanes of U.S. 17 closed near Leland as crews respond to crash, truck rollover

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation reports that two of three lanes of U.S. 17 are closed as of this time near Leland.

According to DriveNC, eastbound traffic is being impacted near N.C. 133 as of about 11:42 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 27.

NCDOT cameras show crews responding to the crash and overturned truck alongside the roadway.

Updates will be provided as more details become available.

NCDOT cameras show crews responding to an overturned truck alongside the roadway. (North Carolina Department of Transportation)

