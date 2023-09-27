Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

CFCC to host ‘The Walk of the Immigrants’ presentation for Hispanic Heritage Month celebration

CFCC Union Station
CFCC Union Station(WECT News)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear Community College is scheduled to host The Walk of Immigrants presentation on Wednesday, Oct. 11, as part of the college’s Hispanic Heritage Month celebration.

“The Walk of the Immigrants is presented by Saul Flores from Campus Speaks. In the Summer of 2010, Saul walked 5,328 miles through ten countries and nine border crossings to travel from Ecuador to Charlotte, North Carolina. His walk documented immigrants’ grueling and dangerous journey to get to the United States. He raised money for an elementary school in his mother’s hometown, Atencingo, Mexico,” the CFCC announcement states.

The event is open to all members of the community and will be free to attend. The presentation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at CFCC’s Union Station, located at 502 N Front St. in Wilmington, in room U-170.

“Audience members will have the opportunity to relive The Walk of the Immigrants and gain a deeper understanding of the struggles, hardships, joy, and hope immigrants experience on their journey,” the announcement adds.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Military Cutoff Road extension
Military Cutoff Road extension set to open Thursday, connecting Market Street to N.C. 140
William Anthony Spivey
Former Chadbourn Police Chief pleads guilty to fourteen felonies
“Everyone was out on arrival. No injuries.”
Crews responding to treatment center fire in Wilmington
The Wilmington NC Riverfest in 2022
Annual Wilmington Riverfest celebration to feature vendors, music, fireworks and more
Jaesean Daryan Freeman
Man charged with attempted murder in connection to Columbus County shooting of mother and son

Latest News

City of Whiteville
IT services company expected to bring nearly 100 jobs to Columbus County
Seven performances are scheduled over seven Saturdays for the Hope Concert Series from Oct. 7...
Seven performances scheduled for Hope Concert Series
Founders Park in Leland
Founders Park playground to close for renovation project
Carolina Beach Lake
Carolina Beach hosts open house to discuss town projects