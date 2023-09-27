CFCC to host ‘The Walk of the Immigrants’ presentation for Hispanic Heritage Month celebration

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear Community College is scheduled to host The Walk of Immigrants presentation on Wednesday, Oct. 11, as part of the college’s Hispanic Heritage Month celebration.

“The Walk of the Immigrants is presented by Saul Flores from Campus Speaks. In the Summer of 2010, Saul walked 5,328 miles through ten countries and nine border crossings to travel from Ecuador to Charlotte, North Carolina. His walk documented immigrants’ grueling and dangerous journey to get to the United States. He raised money for an elementary school in his mother’s hometown, Atencingo, Mexico,” the CFCC announcement states.

Hispanic Heritage Month is an important time for us to celebrate the vibrant Latinx culture and to acknowledge the contributions of immigrants. We hope the Walk of the Immigrants event will provide an opportunity for our community to understand, unite, appreciate, and celebrate the diversity within our community.

The event is open to all members of the community and will be free to attend. The presentation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at CFCC’s Union Station, located at 502 N Front St. in Wilmington, in room U-170.

“Audience members will have the opportunity to relive The Walk of the Immigrants and gain a deeper understanding of the struggles, hardships, joy, and hope immigrants experience on their journey,” the announcement adds.

