AT&T outage reported in Leland area
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 5:42 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - AT&T has reported a service outage affecting customers in the Leland area, according to the AT&T and DIRECTV Service Outage webpage.
According to the outage map, as of 5:30 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 25, customers located in the area of U.S. 74/76 between U.S. 17 and N.C. 133 are affected by this outage.
WECT has reached out to AT&T for more information.
Updates will be provided once more details become available.
