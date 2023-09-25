Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

AT&T outage reported in Leland area

(MGN / Rawpixel Ltd / CC BY 2.0)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 5:42 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - AT&T has reported a service outage affecting customers in the Leland area, according to the AT&T and DIRECTV Service Outage webpage.

According to the outage map, as of 5:30 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 25, customers located in the area of U.S. 74/76 between U.S. 17 and N.C. 133 are affected by this outage.

WECT has reached out to AT&T for more information.

Updates will be provided once more details become available.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bladen County Sheriff's Office.
Bladen Co. Sheriff’s Office, State Medical Examiner’s Office investigating after child taken to hospital in respiratory distress
Car hits power poles on S. College Road.
Car hits power poles on S. College Road, two lanes reopen
Mobile home fire.
Air conditioning unit sparks fire in mobile home in Wilmington
Masonboro Country Store deals with impacts of Tropical Strom Ophelia.
Gas station canopy knocked over from storm winds Friday night
The incident happened just after 10 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 24, on Howe Street.
One person injured after car goes over bulkhead, plunges into water near Southport pier

Latest News

The incident happened just after 10 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 24, on Howe Street.
One person injured after car goes over bulkhead, plunges into water near Southport pier
Car hits power poles on S. College Road.
Car hits power poles on S. College Road, two lanes reopen
Mobile home fire.
Air conditioning unit sparks fire in mobile home in Wilmington
Bladen County Sheriff's Office.
Bladen Co. Sheriff’s Office, State Medical Examiner’s Office investigating after child taken to hospital in respiratory distress