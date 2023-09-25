AT&T outage reported in Leland area

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - AT&T has reported a service outage affecting customers in the Leland area, according to the AT&T and DIRECTV Service Outage webpage.

According to the outage map, as of 5:30 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 25, customers located in the area of U.S. 74/76 between U.S. 17 and N.C. 133 are affected by this outage.

WECT has reached out to AT&T for more information.

Updates will be provided once more details become available.

