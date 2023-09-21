Spectrum reporting outage for customers in the Carolinas

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - At 3:54 p.m. on Thursday, Spectrum reported that there is an ongoing outage affecting customers in the Carolinas.

“We are unable to offer an estimated time of repair, but crews are working to restore services as quickly as possible. We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience,” a Spectrum announcement states.

You can follow updates from Spectrum on its social media page.

