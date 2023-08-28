Portion of I-40 closed at intersection with I-140 following traffic incident involving overturned tractor trailer

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A portion of I-40 is closed near its intersection with I-140 in New Hanover County following a traffic incident, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

According to the announcement, the eastbound lanes of I-40 are closed as of this time near exit 416.

“Motorists are advised to follow directions of on scene personnel,” the NCDOT states on its DriveNC website.

Per a WECT crew on the scene, authorities are responding to an overturned tractor trailer.

