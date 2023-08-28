Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Portion of I-40 closed at intersection with I-140 following traffic incident involving overturned tractor trailer

Per a WECT crew on the scene, authorities are responding to an overturned tractor trailer.
Per a WECT crew on the scene, authorities are responding to an overturned tractor trailer.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 4:51 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A portion of I-40 is closed near its intersection with I-140 in New Hanover County following a traffic incident, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

According to the announcement, the eastbound lanes of I-40 are closed as of this time near exit 416.

“Motorists are advised to follow directions of on scene personnel,” the NCDOT states on its DriveNC website.

Per a WECT crew on the scene, authorities are responding to an overturned tractor trailer.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kristin Lattrel said she's tired of the post office not delivering her packages.
‘It was an expensive dress that they just threw away’: Post office trashes package with woman’s bridal shower dress
Shooting near Cape Fear Memorial Bridge.
One person injured in drive-by shooting near Cape Fear Memorial Bridge, still searching for suspect
House fire in Carolina Beach.
Fire crews battle large flames, heavy smoke from house fire in Carolina Beach
The department store says the bed bugs have been cleared from the store.
Belk at Independence Mall clears bed bugs from store
Kevin Hart said he has muscle tears in his lower abdomen and abductors.
Actor Kevin Hart says he’s the ‘dumbest man alive’ after landing himself in wheelchair

Latest News

Crash on Carolina Beach Road near Shipyard Boulevard
Semi-truck collision causes stand-still traffic on Carolina Beach Rd.
“Both directions of travel are shut down to all traffic. Avoid the area and seek another route."
Carolina Beach Road closed near Medical Center Drive following wreck
Per the NCDOT, the westbound I-40 ramps at the N.C. 53 interchange (Exit 398) are planned to be...
Two I-40 ramps in Pender Co. to close temporarily for resurfacing
A crash on Martin Luther King Jr Pkwy near College Road on Aug. 23, 2023
Crews respond to three-car wreck on Martin Luther King Jr. Pkwy near N College Rd.