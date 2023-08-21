Senior Connect
One arrested, two found safe in Surf City after reported kidnapping

Damien Antwon Evans Jr.
Damien Antwon Evans Jr.(Fayetteville Police Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Fayetteville police said Saturday that two people were found safe in Surf City in connection to a kidnapping investigation.

According to the FPD, 21-year-old Damien Antwon Evans Jr. was arrested and charged with two counts of first degree kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon, assault with a deadly weapon with a minor present, communicating threats and interfering with 911 communications.

“The investigation has revealed the firearm involved was discharged into the air as an intimidation tactic to ensure the victim got into the vehicle with the offender. The victim was not harmed by the shots fired. Evans and the victim were involved in a domestic relationship at the time of the incident. The victim is in the process of being reunited with her loved ones,” the FPD announcement states.

