NCDHHS to hold freshwater fish advisory community meeting

NAVASSA, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is hosting a community meeting to discuss new freshwater fish advisories for the Middle and Lower Cape Fear River.

Residents can go to the meeting at the Navassa Community Center on Aug. 22 from 6 to 8 p.m. for the meeting.

An overview presentation will be held from 6 to 6:30 p.m. and the rest of the meeting will be an open house for any questions community members have.

A virtual community meeting will also be available on Aug. 24 which can be registered for here.

