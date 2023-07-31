Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

NC Ports announces 16.7% increase in revenue for fiscal year 2023

Port of Wilmington
Port of Wilmington(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina State Ports Authority announced on Monday that it reported a record operating revenue of $79.3 million for fiscal year 2023.

The FY 2022 revenue was the previous record at $68 million, making FY 2023′s revenue a 16.7 percent increase from the previous year, per NC Ports.

“The entire NC Ports team continues to focus on supporting our customers and delivering on our mission, and did a tremendous job identifying solutions to safely grow our volumes during the year,” said Brian Clark, executive director of the North Carolina State Ports Authority.

NC Ports says that container volume through the Port of Wilmington increased by seven percent year over year, and that the team secured two additional vessel services in FY 2023.

“NC Ports added the 2M Emerald/TP16/ZSA Service to its growing rotation of services and carriers as well as Ellerman City Liners,” an NC Ports announcement states.

Officials say these services expand the port’s global connectivity with 12 new relay ports and six new direct port calls to Singapore, Xiamen, Yantian, Bilbao, Hamburg and Rotterdam.

“Our dedicated, customized approach allows the NC Ports team to deliver best-in-class service to our customers,” said Hans Bean, chief commercial officer for NC Ports. “We continue to identify solutions for our port users and tailor our growth to meet customer needs and long-term plans.”

NC Ports also says it posted 12 percent year-over-year growth for general cargo volume, and that the Port of Wilmington and Port of Morehead City moved almost 4.6 million short tons of bulk and breakbulk cargo in FY 2023.

You can learn more on the NC Ports website.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Smith
Local chef, restaurant owner James Smith passes away
Cooling off in the water is a great way to beat the heat, but the warmer temperatures are...
New Hanover County Health Director speaks out on Vibrio after three reported deaths in N.C.
Darryl Gregory Warren
Judge denies state’s $1 million bond request for Wilmington police officer accused of hitting girlfriend with car
Darryl Gregory Warren
Ex-wife of officer accused of crashing into pedestrian motioned for domestic violence protective order against him
Oak Island Water Rescue saves kayaker
Oak Island Water Rescue saves man from sinking kayak

Latest News

Darryl Gregory Warren
Judge denies state’s $1 million bond request for Wilmington police officer accused of hitting girlfriend with car
Port City Rock Jam to feature seven bands, benefit two local charities
The DA confirmed that Warren is accused of assaulting his girlfriend.
New assault charges for Wilmington police officer accused of hitting girlfriend with car
Smith owned Fork n Cork as well as Smoke on the Water.
Local chef, restaurant owner James Smith passes away