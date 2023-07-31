NC Ports announces 16.7% increase in revenue for fiscal year 2023

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina State Ports Authority announced on Monday that it reported a record operating revenue of $79.3 million for fiscal year 2023.

The FY 2022 revenue was the previous record at $68 million, making FY 2023′s revenue a 16.7 percent increase from the previous year, per NC Ports.

“The entire NC Ports team continues to focus on supporting our customers and delivering on our mission, and did a tremendous job identifying solutions to safely grow our volumes during the year,” said Brian Clark, executive director of the North Carolina State Ports Authority.

NC Ports says that container volume through the Port of Wilmington increased by seven percent year over year, and that the team secured two additional vessel services in FY 2023.

“NC Ports added the 2M Emerald/TP16/ZSA Service to its growing rotation of services and carriers as well as Ellerman City Liners,” an NC Ports announcement states.

Officials say these services expand the port’s global connectivity with 12 new relay ports and six new direct port calls to Singapore, Xiamen, Yantian, Bilbao, Hamburg and Rotterdam.

“Our dedicated, customized approach allows the NC Ports team to deliver best-in-class service to our customers,” said Hans Bean, chief commercial officer for NC Ports. “We continue to identify solutions for our port users and tailor our growth to meet customer needs and long-term plans.”

NC Ports also says it posted 12 percent year-over-year growth for general cargo volume, and that the Port of Wilmington and Port of Morehead City moved almost 4.6 million short tons of bulk and breakbulk cargo in FY 2023.

You can learn more on the NC Ports website.

