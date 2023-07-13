State advisory recommends limiting consumption of fish from Cape Fear River due to PFAS exposure concerns

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has issued advisories recommending limiting the consumption of certain freshwater fish from the middle and lower Cape Fear River due to concerns about PFAS exposure.

According to NCDHHS, the NCDEQ and NC Wildlife Resources Commission collected and tested fish from the species caught in the area, where they found PFAS in all species tested. Levels of PFOS, a type of PFAS, were higher in Bluegill, Flathead Catfish, Largemouth Bass, Striped Bass and Redear, while levels were lower in American Shad, Blue Catfish and Channel Catfish.

“Studies have documented the many benefits of eating fish,” said Dr. Elizabeth Cuervo Tilson, State Health Director and NCDHHS Chief Medical Officer. “We want residents to have these recommendations so they can make informed decisions about fish consumption, particularly if they regularly catch and eat fish from this part of the Cape Fear River.”

The species of fish tested and advised under the recommendation can be found below:

Fish advisory table for Cape Fear River (NCDHHS)

“Communities in the middle and lower Cape Fear Region have been requesting information about PFAS in fish since GenX was found in the river,” said Dr. Zack Moore, NCDHHS State Epidemiologist. “There are no easy answers, but we hope this information will help residents make the best decisions for themselves and their families.”

Anyone with concerns about possible health effects of PFAS exposures can use the NCDHHS Clinician Memo with their healthcare provider. For an FAQ on these recommendations, visit here.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.