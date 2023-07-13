Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

State advisory recommends limiting consumption of fish from Cape Fear River due to PFAS exposure concerns

The advisory is for the lower Cape Fear River.
The advisory is for the lower Cape Fear River.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has issued advisories recommending limiting the consumption of certain freshwater fish from the middle and lower Cape Fear River due to concerns about PFAS exposure.

According to NCDHHS, the NCDEQ and NC Wildlife Resources Commission collected and tested fish from the species caught in the area, where they found PFAS in all species tested. Levels of PFOS, a type of PFAS, were higher in Bluegill, Flathead Catfish, Largemouth Bass, Striped Bass and Redear, while levels were lower in American Shad, Blue Catfish and Channel Catfish.

“Studies have documented the many benefits of eating fish,” said Dr. Elizabeth Cuervo Tilson, State Health Director and NCDHHS Chief Medical Officer. “We want residents to have these recommendations so they can make informed decisions about fish consumption, particularly if they regularly catch and eat fish from this part of the Cape Fear River.”

The species of fish tested and advised under the recommendation can be found below:

Fish advisory table for Cape Fear River
Fish advisory table for Cape Fear River(NCDHHS)

“Communities in the middle and lower Cape Fear Region have been requesting information about PFAS in fish since GenX was found in the river,” said Dr. Zack Moore, NCDHHS State Epidemiologist. “There are no easy answers, but we hope this information will help residents make the best decisions for themselves and their families.”

Anyone with concerns about possible health effects of PFAS exposures can use the NCDHHS Clinician Memo with their healthcare provider. For an FAQ on these recommendations, visit here.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drowning Graphic
Surf City officials: Rose Hill man dies after being pulled from water
The Wilmington Fire Department responded to a fire at the Starway Flea Market
Wilmington FD responds to structure fire at Starway Flea Market
Noodle, a 3-month-old kitten, has lost her leg and vision.
Blind 3-legged kitten finds forever home on National Kitten Day
New push to connect NC by bringing passenger trains to Wilmington
Michael Chayton Bullard
Columbus County man charged with first-degree rape of 14-year-old

Latest News

Caught on Camera: Sea turtle lays eggs near visitor center at Fort Fisher
Police Chief Ken Klamar recognized Jeff Martin, Gary Massey, Mike Young, and Steve Kahn for...
Sunset Beach police chief honors four people for their lifesaving efforts
A sign for a development in Leland
N.C. General Assembly passes bill suspending Leland’s ability to annex land
The pilot died in this plane crash in Brunswick County on Sunday, June 25.
Report: Mechanic warned plane was ‘unairworthy’ before crash in Southport