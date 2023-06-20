Senior Connect
Paramount+ releases trailer for Wilmington-filmed ‘Zoey 102′

Filming in Wilmington, North Carolina(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 1:44 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Paramount+ has released a trailer for Zoey 102, which was filmed in Wilmington earlier this year.

The movie, which reunites many of the stars of the Nickelodeon TV series Zoey 101, will begin streaming exclusively on Paramount+ on July 17.

The cast includes Jamie Lynn Spears as Zoey Brooks, Erin Sanders as Quinn Pensky, Sean Flynn as Chase Matthews, Matthew Underwood as Logan Reese, Christopher Massey as Michael Barret, Abby Wilde as Stacey Dillsen and Jack Salvatore as Mark Del Figgalo.

Nancy Hower is directing the film, and Monica Sherer & Madeline Whitby wrote the script. Jamie Lynn Spears, Alexis Fisher, Hower and Sherer & Whitby are the executive producers.

“The YA movie ZOEY 102 (working title) is based on characters from the iconic series Zoey 101, which debuted on Nickelodeon in January 2005, and quickly emerged as one of the top live-action kids’ series on all of television. The series follows Zoey Brooks as she enrolls in Pacific Coast Academy, a school that previously only allowed boys to attend. Throughout the series, Zoey and her friends navigate life as teenagers in a boarding school,” said Nickelodeon in a release.

You can watch the trailer here.

