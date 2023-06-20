Senior Connect
Former employee at local hotels arrested after allegedly using position to obtain credit card information of guests

Kevin Jamar Wright
Kevin Jamar Wright(WPD)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department announced on Tuesday, June 20, that a man who worked at several local hotels has been arrested and charged with numerous financial crimes.

According to the release, 37-year-old Kevin Jamar Wright allegedly used his position to “obtain access to hotel guests credit card information.”

Wright is being held at the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center under a $3,900,000 bond and has been charged with:

  • 66 counts of financial card fraud
  • 71 counts of identity theft
  • Obtaining property by false pretense

