Former employee at local hotels arrested after allegedly using position to obtain credit card information of guests

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department announced on Tuesday, June 20, that a man who worked at several local hotels has been arrested and charged with numerous financial crimes.

According to the release, 37-year-old Kevin Jamar Wright allegedly used his position to “obtain access to hotel guests credit card information.”

Wright is being held at the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center under a $3,900,000 bond and has been charged with:

66 counts of financial card fraud

71 counts of identity theft

Obtaining property by false pretense

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.