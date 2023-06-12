Bladen County Sheriff’s Office seeking two men wanted for drug-related crimes

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has announced two of Bladen County are currently wanted for alleged drug charges.

Randolph Miller of Elizabethtown is wanted for selling heroin, delivering heroin, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for the purpose of keeping selling controlled substances, and possession of heroin.

Tramel Howell of Bladenboro is wanted for two counts of selling heroin, two counts of delivering heroin, two counts of selling cocaine, two counts of delivering cocaine, two counts of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin, two counts of possession of heroin, two counts of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver cocaine, possession of cocaine, and felony conspiracy to possess a weapon of mass destruction.

