Leland police looking for suspect in attempted theft at Walmart

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Leland police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a woman who attempted to steal several items from the Walmart on New Pointe Blvd.

On June 2 around 10 a.m., the woman attempted to conceal items in a black purse out of the store, and when approached by loss prevention, she dropped the purse and ran through the parking lot.

She is described as a white woman last seen wearing a burgundy shirt, black leggings and white socks with no shoes.

Anyone who has information should call 910-371-1100. Tips can be submitted anonymously.

