Carousel Center holds ‘Sextortion: The Hidden Pandemic’ documentary screening

By WECT Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 10:26 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Carousel Center hosted a Child Sexual Abuse Awareness event on Wednesday night to educate parents about the everyday risks children face online.

The event featured a documentary ‘Sextortion: The Hidden Pandemic’, which was screened at DREAMS of Wilmington.

Expert panelists, including SBI agents, discussed the impact of sextortion on communities in the state and how children can be better protected.

“This is bringing that conversation to parents to be able to open up that line of communication with their child, give them some resources and protect them from getting involved in this from being extorted. But then they are also giving them resources of what to do next.” Kevin Roughton, an SBI special agent, said.

Anyone that missed the film’s screening can attend one on Thursday at 5 p.m. at Train Depot on South Dickerson Street.

Registrations are required to attend, and you fill one out via the online form here. For more information, you can reach out to Rebecca Martin at 910-254-9898 or rebecca.martin@carouselcenter.org.

