Man charged with indecent liberties with a child after referral from Pender Co.

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a man charged with indecent liberties with a child after a Pender County Department of Social Services referral.

“On April 12, 2023, The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office received a referral from the Pender County Department of Social Services reporting a juvenile victim disclosed she had been sexually abused. The victim was interviewed at the Carousel Center and disclosed further details about the reported sexual abuse,” states an announcement from the OCSO.

The OCSO says that law enforcement tried to talk to Ryan Shiller about the incident, but he declined.

“Law enforcement spoke with other persons involved and gained additional evidence to corroborate the victim’s story. This case was presented to the Onslow County District Attorney’s office and charges were approved,” the announcement continues.

Shiller was brought before a magistrate in Onslow County on May 10, arrested, and charged with felony statutory sex offense with a child under 15 and felony indecent liberties with a child. He was moved to the Onslow County jail with a $150,000 secured bond.

