Community invited to events for Juneteenth Festival Week

A Juneteenth celebration at the Cameron Art Museum in 2022
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Juneteenth Committee of Wilmington has announced several events for Juneteenth Festival Week this month.

Juneteenth was created in honor of June 19, 1865, when about 2,000 Union troops arrived in Texas and announced that the over 250,000 Black people being enslaved in the state were free, per the National Museum of African American History Culture. Although the Emancipation Proclamation took effect in 1863, it couldn’t be implemented in places like Texas, which were still under Confederate control.

June 19 was known as Juneteenth by the people freed in Texas, who began holding celebrations in remembrance of the date. It was made an official holiday in Texas in 1979 according to PBS, and it was established as a public holiday federally in 2021.

  • Juneteenth Gospel Festival
    • Sunday, June 11 from 3 to 5:30 p.m.
    • Williston Middle School Auditorium
    • Free admission
  • Teach-In at UNCW
    • Tuesday, June 13, from 1 to 6 p.m.
    • University of North Carolina Wilmington Congdon Hall, 4893 Price Dr, Wilmington
  • 100 Black Men Juneteenth Golf Tournament
    • Wednesday, June 14; registration at 8 a.m. and shotgun start at 9 a.m.
    • Saint James Plantation, 4006 St. James Dr., Southport
    • $100 per person/$400 for foursome
  • Urban Hike, luncheon and panel discussion
    • Thursday, June 15. Urban hike at 10 a.m., luncheon and panel discussion at noon
    • MLK Community Center, 401 S. 8th St., Wilmington
    • Free admission
  • Sorority and Fraternity Step Show
    • Friday, June 17, from 7 to 9 p.m.
    • MLK Community Center, 401 S. 8th St., Wilmington
    • Free admission
  • Juneteenth Festival
    • Saturday, June 17, from noon to 6 p.m.
    • MLK Community Center, 401 S. 8th St., Wilmington
    • Free admission
  • Father’s Day Gospel Brunch
    • Sunday, June 18, from 1 to 3 p.m.
    • Harrelson Center, 20 N. 4th St. Suite 214, Wilmington
    • Free admission
  • Juneteenth Speak Ya Peace
    • Saturday, June 18, from 2 to 5 p.m.
    • Cameron Art Museum, 3201 S. 17th St., Wilmington
    • Free admission
  • Juneteenth Breakfast
    • Monday, June 19, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.
    • MLK Community Center, 401 S. 8th St., Wilmington
    • $30/adult, $15/child under 12
  • Family Movie Night and discussion of “Passing the Baton” Ruby Bridges Story
    • Monday, June 19, from 5 to 7 p.m.
    • MLK Community Center, 401 S. 8th St., Wilmington
    • Free admission
  • Juneteenth Pageant
    • Sunday, June 25, starting at 2 p.m.
    • MLK Community Center, 401 S. 8th St., Wilmington
    • Free admission

You can learn more about the events on the Juneteenth Committee Facebook page.

