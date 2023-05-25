H2GO’s reverse osmosis treatment plant to start pumping treated water into distribution system

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - H2GO has announced its reverse osmosis water treatment plant will begin pumping aquifer-sourced RO-treated water into the system on Tuesday, May 30.

Crews will be conducting a flushing program during pumping to purge the distribution system of ‘existing water that contains chloramine disinfectants and unregulated contaminants, scour pipes to remove biofilms, organic and mineral deposits; and restore the health of the water distribution system,’ according to H2GO.

Customers could experience water pressure fluctuations and a noticeable decline in water quality during the flushing program, which could take weeks or longer as the crews flush nearly 200 miles of pipes.

“As we transition from County water supplies to H2GO’s reverse osmosis water, the flushing program will likely cause pressure fluctuations and temporary water quality issues. This is to be expected. We ask customers to please be patient as we work to return the water distribution system to normal operations,” said Bob Walker, Executive Director at H2GO.

H2GO public water supplies are expected to be free of harmful contaminants when the flushing program is complete, including contaminants such as 1,4 Dioxane, GenX and other per-fluorinated compounds.

“During the flushing process, public water supplies will continue to meet all regulatory requirements,” the H2GO announcement states.

