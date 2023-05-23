Lower Cape Fear LifeCare hosting Camp Voyager to help grieving children

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Lower Cape Fear LifeCare has announced that it will host two sessions for its Camp Voyager program in June, with the aim of helping grieving children cope with loss in healthy ways.

According to the announcement, the first camp session is intended for second through fourth graders and will be held from June 19 to 22 at Lower Cape Fear LifeCare’s Philips Counseling & LifeCare Center. Camp will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the center, located at 1414 Physicians Drive in Wilmington.

The second session will be held from June 26 to 29 and from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Philips Counseling & LifeCare Center. The second camp session is intended for fifth to seventh graders.

“Camp Voyager is an opportunity for young people who have experienced the death of someone special,” states a release from Lower Cape Fear LifeCare. “At camp, we will play, laugh, create, make friends and take time to remember the people we know who have died. Campers will meet other children facing similar circumstances, honor the lives of those who have died, learn and laugh, and believe in their own value and the value of their experiences.”

Camp sessions are free to attend, but those interested in participating will need to complete and submit a registration form. The form can be found here, and after receiving the completed form, a LifeCare counselor will discuss the appropriateness of the program with the family.

This is the first year since the pandemic that we’ve offered the camp and we’re working on getting the word out that it is available again. We love the weeks when campers are on our campus, and we can see the transformation the program makes in their lives after having lost someone special. They meet other children who have experienced similar losses and learn they are not alone in their feelings. The camp helps them move forward in life in a positive way. It’s important to us that we fill up the sessions so that we’re helping as many children as possible.

For more information about Camp Voyager, please contact Robyn Henning at Robyn.Henning@LifeCare.org or call (910) 796-7900.

