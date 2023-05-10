Senior Connect
First Tee Greater Wilmington awarded endowment grant to purchase van for youth development programs

First Tee Greater Wilmington
First Tee Greater Wilmington(Sandy Colette)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The First Tee Greater Wilmington was awarded a $64,400 grant from the New Hanover Community Endowment to purchase a van to help the organization’s community outreach program.

The 12-passenger van will be used to move children who otherwise could not participate in the youth development program that enables them to build strength of character.

“By seamlessly integrating the game of golf with a life skills curriculum, we create active learning experiences that build inner strength, self-confidence, and resilience that kids carry to everything they do,” First Tee Greater Wilmington wrote in a press release.

First Tee Greater Wilmington focuses its programs on the following:

  • “Character Development: Their curriculum emphasizes character development and social and emotional learning objectives through golf and delivering activities that are developmentally appropriate. Programs are designed to meet kids where they are.
  • Adult Mentors: Multi-level coach training programs which use research-proven methods of positive youth development to help kids feel safe, included and empowered on the golf course, in the classroom and beyond.
  • Personal Growth: Immersive enrichment programs and national participant opportunities that facilitate growth and inspire personal transformation.
  • College Scholarships: The First Tee College Scholarship Program provides tuition assistance, personal and professional development, and mentorship for First Tee alumni.”

To learn more about the First Tee go to firstteegreaterwilmington.org

