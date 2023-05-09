Trial date set for Wilmington oral surgeon accused of sexually abusing patients under anesthesia

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - An oral surgeon accused of sexually assaulting more than 20 patients while they were sedated will face a New Hanover County jury later this year.

Michael Hasson faces 30 charges including indecent liberties with a child, sexual battery, statutory rape, and second-degree forcible sex offense. His alleged victims are females ranging in age from 12 to 69.

Hasson’s attorney, Tripp Watson, appeared in court Tuesday to file a waiver of arraignment on behalf of his client. Judge Frank Jones scheduled a trial date of Oct. 30.

Watson says he plans to obtain medical records and employment records as part of the discovery phase of the trial.

Hasson did not appear in court Tuesday and has been out of jail since he posted bond back in 2019.

