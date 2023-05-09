Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Trial date set for Wilmington oral surgeon accused of sexually abusing patients under anesthesia

Michael Lee Hasson (Source: NHCSO)
Michael Lee Hasson (Source: NHCSO)
By Zach Solon
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - An oral surgeon accused of sexually assaulting more than 20 patients while they were sedated will face a New Hanover County jury later this year.

Michael Hasson faces 30 charges including indecent liberties with a child, sexual battery, statutory rape, and second-degree forcible sex offense. His alleged victims are females ranging in age from 12 to 69.

Hasson’s attorney, Tripp Watson, appeared in court Tuesday to file a waiver of arraignment on behalf of his client. Judge Frank Jones scheduled a trial date of Oct. 30.

Watson says he plans to obtain medical records and employment records as part of the discovery phase of the trial.

Hasson did not appear in court Tuesday and has been out of jail since he posted bond back in 2019.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(MGN)
Two victims identified after Whiteville shooting leaves three dead including suspect
Aricka Sidbury, as shown in a video from the Wilmington Police Department in April of 2021.
Wilmington police detective suspended, under investigation in California
On checking video footage from their doorbell, the homeowners found that a curious bear had...
WATCH: Curious bear visits home in Porters Neck area
Teen dies when hole, sand dune collapse at NC coast, officials say
Three business owners hope the community's appetite is ready for their new locations to open
Here We Grow: Wilmington restaurant and bar scene are cooking and brewing up some new locations

Latest News

Medical bills are a common stressor but one woman has been living a nightmare ever since she...
Wilmington woman left with $42,000 worth of medical bills after unexpected clawback
One person died in a crash on Highway 5 in Rock Hill over the weekend.
Crews responding to five vehicle crash at Kerr Ave and MLK Jr Pkwy
Charlie Daniels performing
Charlie Daniels Gallery in White Lake to host grand opening
Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive
Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive set for Saturday