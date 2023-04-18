Senior Connect
Wilmington runners complete Boston Marathon

Stephen Durley at the Boston Marathon
Stephen Durley at the Boston Marathon
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 10:46 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -Evans Chebet from Kenya finished first among 30,000 runners today at this year’s Boston Marathon, crossing the line in just two hours.

When it comes to Wilmington runners, Stephen Durley was one of the fastest among local runners that qualified for the 26.2-mile course.

Durley, the owner of the popular Wilmington restaurant Beer Barrio, finished the race in just one minute under three hours.

“This is the best marathon in the whole world. There’s a cheer section the entire way. With the exception of the Wilmington marathon, it’s the best marathon in the world. But I love coming here, the town is great, the food’s great and now I’m ready to enjoy myself,” Durley said.

35 runners from Wilmington competed in the race, among them WECT’s meteorologist Colin Hackman and former WECT employee AJ Ricketts.

Hackman had the best time among the Wilmington runners, finishing at two hours and fifty minutes.

To see how the Wilmington runners did in the marathon, click here.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

