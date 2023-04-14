Lower Cape Fear LifeCare children’s grief camp to continue this summer

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Lower Cape Fear LifeCare will resume its children’s summer grief camp program, now renamed Camp Voyager, at LCFL’s Phillips Counseling & LifeCare Center.

Camp Voyager helps children who have experienced the death of a loved one and meet others who face similar circumstances. At the camp, the children will ‘honor the lives of those who have died, learn, laugh, and believe in their own value and the value of their experiences.’

The camp will host Monday-Thursday sessions for 2nd-4th graders from June 19-22 from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will also be a four-day session on June 26-29 for 5th-7th graders with the same hours.

“We’re looking forward to resuming our summer grief camp program,” Gwen Whitely, LCFL’s president and CEO, said. “It was hard to put a hold on such a needed service, but we felt it necessary due to the pandemic. We love the weeks when campers are on our campus, and we can see the transformation the program makes in their lives after having lost someone special. They meet other children who have experienced similar losses and learn they are not alone in their feelings. The camp helps them move forward in life in a positive way.”

Anyone interested in their child attending the camp must fill out a registration form that can be found here. Space is limited and a youth grief counselor will contact the family to determine the appropriateness of the program. Registration cannot be completed until a counselor approves.

For more information about the camp, you can contact youth grief counselor Robyn Henning at her email or call 910-796-7900. To learn more about LCFL, visit their website here.

