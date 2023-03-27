Senior Connect
Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church closing after over 170 years

Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church
Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church is closing after over 170 years, the NC Conference of UMC announced on Monday, March 27.

According to the NC Conference, the closure is due to declining membership.

“While the decision to close Fifth Avenue UMC was not easy, we are committed to ensuring that the legacy of the church lives on through this rebirth,” said Rev. Tara Lain, Harbor District superintendent. “We are grateful for the leadership and church members who have faithfully served over the years. We look forward to starting a new chapter focusing on outreach, service, and community engagement.”

The announcement says that the building will continue to offer a space for new and existing ministries, and the NC Conference has no plans to sell it.

