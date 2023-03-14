Senior Connect
Wilmington genius juggles medical and law schools at the same time

Victor Agbafe has since graduated from Harvard, and he now studies at the University of Michigan’s medical school and Yale’s law school.
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - When WECT first introduced its viewers to Victor Agbafe in 2015, he was already an academic anomaly. The Cape Fear Academy senior was accepted to all eight Ivy League schools. Fast forward eight years and Agbafe continues to prove he’s an intellectual wizard.

Agbafe graduated from Harvard in 2019. He’s now enrolled at the University of Michigan’s medical school and Yale’s law school—at the same time!

“Merging the language of medicine and law is key to sort of the broader impact I wanna make,” Agbafe said.

The Wilmington native is back home for a few weeks studying for his USMLE-Step 2-CK board exams, which focus on how well students can diagnose illnesses and complete other tasks. Over the summer, he’ll head to Yale in New Haven, Connecticut to begin law school. He’ll return to the University of Michigan in the summer of 2026 to finish his last year in medical school.

Agbafe says he’s really looking forward to spending the next three years at Yale.

“I chose Yale over acceptances from Harvard, Columbia, Georgetown, Duke and other law schools,” he said.

Juggling medical school and law school has not been easy. He says it has been a tough few years but credits his success to his passion for the subjects and mentors who have helped him along the way. Agbafe isn’t the first to study medicine in the family; his mother is a doctor, and his brother recently took his MCAT exam. He believes his younger sister will also go to medical school.

Agbafe says he fully intends to use both degrees.

“I want to blend a mix of surgery, sort of in the daily flow, I’m really interested in like cancer care, and you know, how you can like resect tumors, but then also the reconstruction aspect of things,” he said. “I wanna also be involved in health care policy, you know, and making sure that we have that people have affordable health care and access to care and making sure that prescription drugs are affordable.”

