Food, entertainment and other events scheduled for N.C. Rice Festival from March 2-4

On Thursday, March 2, an event titled “Ancestry Reveal” will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Navassa Community Center.

“In conjunction with AfricanAncestry.com, local residents will explore the significance of their ancestral origins connecting them to the rice-growing regions of West Africa’s ‘Rice Coast,’ as discovered by DNA testing,” the festival website states.

The event is free and open to the public.

On Friday March 3, the Gullah Geechee Cultural Heritage Gala Dinner will take place at the Leland Cultural Arts Center starting at 6 p.m.

On Saturday, March 4, the festival will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Brunswick Town/Fort Anderson Historic Site in Winnabow.

The festival will include historical and cultural presentations, live entertainment, and Lowcountry food.

