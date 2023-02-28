Senior Connect
Food, entertainment and other events scheduled for N.C. Rice Festival from March 2-4

N.C. Rice Festival
N.C. Rice Festival(N.C. Rice Festival)
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 2:50 PM EST
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County will play host to the North Carolina Rice Festival this week.

On Thursday, March 2, an event titled “Ancestry Reveal” will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Navassa Community Center.

“In conjunction with AfricanAncestry.com, local residents will explore the significance of their ancestral origins connecting them to the rice-growing regions of West Africa’s ‘Rice Coast,’ as discovered by DNA testing,” the festival website states.

The event is free and open to the public.

On Friday March 3, the Gullah Geechee Cultural Heritage Gala Dinner will take place at the Leland Cultural Arts Center starting at 6 p.m.

On Saturday, March 4, the festival will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Brunswick Town/Fort Anderson Historic Site in Winnabow.

The festival will include historical and cultural presentations, live entertainment, and Lowcountry food.

The event is free and open to the public.

For more information on the festival, click here.

