Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Infant struck, 2 dead in Fayetteville house shooting, police say

An infant has been struck by gunfire in a shooting that has killed two adults in a Fayetteville...
An infant has been struck by gunfire in a shooting that has killed two adults in a Fayetteville home Tuesday night, the Fayetteville Police Department confirmed.
By Kayla Morton and Ray Duffy
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 5:29 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) - An infant has been struck by gunfire in a shooting that has killed two adults in a Fayetteville home Tuesday night, the Fayetteville Police Department confirmed.

Officers responded to the 1100 block of Bunce Road around 8:30 p.m. on the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, they found two adults inside suffering from gunshot wounds.

They were both then pronounced dead on scene, Chief of Police Kemberle Braden said.

A CBS 17 crew on scene said Chief Braden is helping investigate the shooting himself due to the severity of the incident.

The infant has been taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Officers did not confirm where the child was struck and would not confirm how they were related to the adults.

Bunce Road is currently closed down in both directions of travel, the police department said.

Detectives with the Fayetteville Police Department’s Homicide Unit have assumed the investigation, and the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Most Read

Crews off the coast of Brunswick County assisting in the search for a boater
Day 12: SCDNR officially identifies missing 22-year-old boater; search continues along N.C. coast
The sheriff’s office is conducting a death investigation and no foul play is suspected at this...
Body pulled out of water near Fort Fisher Aquarium
Novant Health Zimmer Cancer Institute.
‘It’s terrible’: Doctor seeing cancer patients with more advanced cancers as well as younger patients
Photos show sailors assigned to the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group 2 recovering the Chinese...
PHOTOS: Navy releases pictures of Chinese surveillance balloon recovery off Myrtle Beach coast

Latest News

New Hanover County’s Board of Education voted in favor of changing a policy to require students...
NHC Board of Education votes to more forward with controversial sports policy, school calendar
Dashcam video from a viewer shows a driver going the wrong-way Monday afternoon along Highway 31.
Report: Chase reached 135 mph in Horry County; suspect drove on wrong side of Highway 31
In presenting the award on behalf of Governor Roy Cooper, Mayor Saffo said that over Jones’...
Wilmington native Wilbur Jones Jr. receives Order of the Long Leaf Pine award
According to a press release, an armed suspect entered the building, brandished a firearm and...
Burger King in Ogden robbed at gunpoint