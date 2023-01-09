Senior Connect
Local leaders to face off in ‘Family Promise Feud’ game show fundraiser

Bill Saffo and Rhonda Bellamy will face off as team captains in "Family Promise Feud"
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 12:46 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Mayor Bill Saffo will be a team captain in the “Family Promise Feud” game show fundraiser at the Community Arts Center on Jan. 14.

Team Saffo will also include Rebecca Trammel, Dallas Brown, Jr., Tru Spit, Travis Stewart and Chakema Quintana.

The other captain will be Rhonda Bellamy, the executive director of the Arts Council of Wilmington and New Hanover County. Team Bellamy’s other members are Rev. Clifford Barnett, HT Hill, Dennis Vee, Atiba Johnson and Rev. Jermaine Amour. Charles Ozuna will host the game.

The event will begin at 6 p.m. at the Hannah Block Community Arts Center at 120 S 2nd Street. Tickets are $48 each, and attendees can also “adopt” team members for an additional cost if they’re interested. You can buy tickets and “adopt” team members here.

Funds raised will go towards Family Promise of the Lower Cape Fear, a nonprofit that provides case management and transitional housing for victims of domestic violence and emergency shelter to families experiencing homelessness.

