Opportunities to give back during the holidays with the Saint Nicholas Christmas Foundation

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - For many, giving is a staple of the holiday season, and the Saint Nicholas Christmas Foundation provides opportunities to do just that.

Per their website, the organization seeks to spread holiday cheer to children and elders in the community.

“Nine years ago, I started this as a very small scale operation with a couple of friends on social media, just raising, you know, a few $100 maybe 1000 bucks to do this on a very small scale,” said Nicholas Newell, founder of the Saint Nicholas Christmas Foundation. “And in 2018, when I became a real estate agent with Coldwell Banker, I created an official 501(c)(3), so all the deductions could be tax deductible, and from there it really took off. Started in Brunswick County, worked our way to New Hanover up through Pender, Craven, Onslow and now we’re in five different states after our appearance on The Today Show.”

The foundation operates two primary programs: the Nicholas Newell and the Saint Nicholas Christmas Foundation Teddy Bear Drive and St. Nick’s Wishlist.

Through monetary donations that can be submitted anytime through saintnicholaschristmasfoundation.com, the Teddy Bear Drive purchases new stuffed animals to be donated to children’s hospitals and first responders. The first responders are then able to have these stuffed animals on hand when responding to incidents involving children.

The newer of the two programs, St. Nick’s Wishlist, accepts both money and gifts in order to fulfill the wish lists of residents at assisted living facilities who no longer have living family members. The program also focuses on residents who may not be able to afford gifts. Those wishing to support St. Nick’s Wishlist can make a monetary donation anytime on their website or make a direct gift contribution.

For more information on how to donate gifts for St. Nick’s Wishlist, please visit the program page. All gifts must be dropped off by Dec. 20.

“So you’ve got a lot of organizations that focus on the kids at the holidays, which is great. There’s that need, but we forget that there are these seniors who have outlived their family members, and they are in need of assistance, either financially or through you know, emotional assistance,” said Newell. “Especially during COVID the last two years, these people have been very isolated from the outside world and from each other. So we’re happy to step in and the community has been really awesome in supporting this.”

