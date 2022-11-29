Senior Connect
Annual lantern exhibit to open at Cameron Art Museum this Friday

Cameron Art Museum
Cameron Art Museum(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 11:26 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cameron Art Museum’s annual Illumination exhibition will open on Friday, Dec. 2 with an opening party. This year’s Illumination is presented by WECT and Fox Wilmington.

In its eighth year, the exhibit will include 36 unique lanterns in many mediums in the Studio One gallery space. Artists from Wilmington, other parts of North Carolina and even other parts of the United States will be featured. Following the opening party, the exhibit will be displayed from Saturday, Dec. 3 to Jan. 15, 2023.

The opening party will feature music from Neighbro, cocktails and light bites from the CAM Cafe from 6 to 9 p.m. Also at the opening party, three artists will be awarded cash prizes totaling $1,500. Per CAM, the judges will be:

  • “Rhonda Bellamy, founding executive director of the Arts Council of Wilmington/New Hanover County,
  • Charlotte Cohen, General Manager Fox Wilmington,
  • Mahlaynee Cooper, founder of Speak Ya Peace NC,
  • John Jordan, DesignNC co-founder,
  • Keltsey Mattachione, Gallery Director CAB Gallery at UNCW,
  • Chris Montero, Co-Founder and Co-Owner of Perfect Touch Rental LLC,
  • Miriam Oehrlein, Gallery Director New Elements Gallery,
  • Dr. Abigail Upshaw, Assistant Professor of Art History at UNCW, and
  • Dr. Acquenetta V. Wheeler, Regional Medical Director for Optum, Inc and serves as a Trustee of Cameron Art Museum.”

Tickets for the opening reception are available now online.

