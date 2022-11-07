Senior Connect
Cucalorus Film Festival to begins next week

Now in its 28th year, the festival will showcase 136 independent and international films along...
Now in its 28th year, the festival will showcase 136 independent and international films along with performances and special conversations.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 4:06 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Films from across the world will be showcased during the five-day Cucalorus Film Festival November 16-20.

Now in its 28th year, the festival will showcase 136 independent and international films along with performances and special conversations. Over 200 artists will attend, and films will be screened at Thalian Hall, the UNCW campus and Jengo’s Playhouse.

You can find tickets for individual screenings and performances here and multi-screening passes here.

Performances and screenings will be held every day at the Thalian Hall Main Stage, including:

  • Hard Shell, Soft Shell: A narrative feature film about a man attempting to win back his girlfriend after his elaborate proposal goes awry.
    • Thursday, Nov. 17 at 4 p.m.
  • OUR FATHER, THE DEVIL (Mon père, le diable): A thriller about an African refugee who works in a small town in France who meets a priest that she believes she has a past with.
    • Friday, Nov. 18 at 7:30 p.m. (Also on Nov. 17 @ 4 p.m. at Jengo’s Playhouse)
  • Darwin’s Smile: A one-woman performance by Isabella Rossellini about the continuity between the emotional expressions of humans and animals.
    • Saturday, Nov. 19 at 7:30 p.m.
  • The Pez Outlaw: A documentary feature about a Michigan man who finds himself attempting to find a secret factory with extremely valuable Pez candy dispensers.
    • Sunday, Nov. 20 at 1:30 p.m. (also on Nov. 16 at 7:30 p.m. at Thalian Black)

