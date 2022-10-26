Local NAACP branch to hold Souls to the Polls march at St. Stephen AME Church

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Branch of the NAACP will hold the Souls to the Polls march on Sunday, October 30 at noon, per the NAACP.

The march will begin at St. Stephen AME Church and end at the Cape Fear Community College early voting location. The NAACP aims to highlight that this is the only Sunday in this election cycle during which polls are open in New Hanover County.

Transportation will be offered to and from the polls for anyone who needs it. The NAACP writes on social media that they will share lunch from On Thyme with people participating in the march.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.