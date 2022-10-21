GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy facility to add 500 jobs; Natrium Fuel Facility to be built near Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Global Nuclear Fuel-Americas and General Electric announced expansions to their operations at a press conference at the GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy facility near Wilmington on Friday, October 21.

General Electric Hitachi Nuclear Energy (GEH) announced plans to grow their workforce by 500 jobs over five years. The new hires will support advanced nuclear growth and commercial deployment of BWRX-300 small modular reactors, according to a GE release.

“These new, high-paying jobs, will position us to lead the nuclear energy industry into the future, help customers meet climate goals and have a significant impact on the region’s economy,” said GEH President and CEO Jay Wileman.

The BWRX-300 was designed to reduce construction and operating costs that are typically associated with nuclear power generation technology; GEH has plans to potentially deploy the reactors at several facilities.

Global Nuclear Fuel-Americas (a venture led by GE) and TerraPower announced an agreement to build a Natrium Fuel Facility near Wilmington.

The new facility will be funded by TerraPower and the U.S. Department of Energy via the Advanced Reactor Demonstration Program. In total, the investment is over $200 million. Construction is expected to begin in 2023 and support up to 100 permanent jobs.

“Reinvigorating the domestic nuclear supply chain is a critical step in building the next generation of reactors,” said Tara Neider, TerraPower senior vice president and Natrium project director, in a release. “This facility will create a reliable source of fuel for our first demonstration plant and additional Natrium plants in the future. We are pleased to join an industry expert like GNF-A in this effort.”

According to GNF-A, the facility is planned to use high-essay, low-enriched uranium. The Energy Act of 2020 authorized the Department of Energy to support it for commercial use.

