Wilmington ‘Greek Fest Drive Thru’ returns

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Greek Festival will host a “drive thru” event October 21-23 at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church at 608 S College Road.

Per the announcement, the event will run from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Following the success of the full festival in May, organizers seek to provide food to visitors in an efficient manner. Although there will be no wines, music or dancing, Greek delicacies, including moussaka, pastitsio, dolmathes, gyros and lamb will be offered at the drive thru.

Additionally, sampler platters and a pastry variety pack will be available.

For more information, please visit the event’s website.

