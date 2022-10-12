Captain with Bladen County Sheriff’s Office recounts saving woman’s life after she was attacked by two pit bulls

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) -The victim of a dog mauling typically doesn’t make it out alive, especially when two dogs are involved. But it’s a credit to the quick actions of law enforcement in Bladen County that Yulonda Lewis survived her vicious encounter.

“We basically just jumped in there with EMS personnel. We have an excellent working relationship with EMS. I’ve helped train them in tech combat casualty care. They all know me, [I] know them, and we worked well together to save this woman’s life,” Captain Daniel Clark with the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office said.

Capt. Clark has six years of experience as a combat medic in the Army under his belt, and it came in handy following the attack on Martin Luther King Drive in Elizabethtown on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, police officers had their hands full as well as they tried to get the dogs to back off.

“Officers tried to deploy pepper spray; it was ineffective. Once the pepper spray was deployed, the canines disengaged and turned on the officers,” Capt. Clark said.

That’s when one of the pit bulls was shot and killed. The other dog then backed off. As backup arrived, one dog started charging toward that officer, causing him to shoot the dog.

The pit bull was wounded and is now being held with Bladen County Animal Services.

Lewis remains in critical condition with a long road to recovery.

However, the future of the dog still remains unclear.

“They are in the care of Animal Services, I believe they will make that determination. But if the determination’s made that owner will not receive them, and they’re considered violent and a threat to the public, then they will be euthanized,” Capt. Clark said.

