Nonprofit to offer no-cost therapy for Wilmington students, residents

The Trauma Institute & Child Trauma Institute has announced a new program for residents in the Wilmington area.
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Trauma Institute & Child Trauma Institute has announced a new program for residents in the Wilmington area. Per their announcement, the no-cost program will primarily focus on students in middle and high schools.

“Trauma and loss can cause school under-performance as well as behavioral issues, substance abuse, anger, anxiety, and depression,” said Ricky Greenwald, psychologist and founder of TICTI. “We help troubled students put their trauma behind them and move on with their lives.”

A Massachusetts-based nonprofit, TICTI also operates a location in Greensboro, per their release.

“We are grateful to be able to provide this life-changing therapy free of charge,” said senior therapist Kym Lasser-Chere.

For more information, please visit the Trauma Institute & Child Trauma Institute’s website.

