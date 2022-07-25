Town of Burgaw to kick off ‘Movies in the Park’

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - Burgaw will begin its ‘Movies in the Park’ series next Friday, Aug. 5, per a statement from the town. “Spider-Man: No Way Home” will be shown at 8:30 p.m. in Rotary Park at 100 Industrial Drive.

The event is free, but attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs, blankets and snacks, said the town in their announcement. Concessions will also be available for purchase at the show.

For those unable to make it, the next event will be Sept. 16.

Those wishing to attend any showings are encouraged to visit the Pender County events page or call (910) 300-6401 for updates and more information.

