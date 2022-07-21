Senior Connect
YWCA Lower Cape Fear invites community children and teens to Potluck for Peace

By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The YWCA Lower Cape Fear is inviting children, teens and caregivers to the Potluck for Peace, Youth Edition to eat food and paint some rocks to create a “[Rock] Garden of Peace.”

The YWCA writes that the event will be held at their location on 2815 South College Road on Thursday, July 21 from 6 to 8 p.m. They will provide food from the Trolly Stop along with music and art supplies for the activities. Anybody can come, though the YWCA says the event is aimed towards children preschool to high school age.

“YWCA’s Potluck for Peace, Youth Edition is a chance to bring our community’s youth together to collectively work towards inclusion, equity, and justice through conversation and collaboration. The rock art will be led by Helen Barnett, Arts Administrative Assistant at The Arts Council of Wilmington/New Hanover County,” wrote the YWCA in a press release.

