Brunswick County to hold three pop up COVID vaccination clinics at Indian Trail Meeting Hall in Southport

By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 5:56 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County Health Services has announced dates for three vaccination clinics in July and August at the Indian Trail Meeting Hall in Southport.

Per a BCHS release, the clinics will be walk-in indoor clinics from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on July 29, August 8 and August 29. Those entering the clinic will be required to wear a mask. COVID-19 vaccines and boosters are available to anyone 6 months or older for free at the clinics.

You can also get vaccinated at the Brunswick County Health Services main clinic in Bolivia by booking an appointment online or via the Public Health Call Line 910-253-2339.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

