Avelo Airlines holds 65% off fall sale on flights leaving out of Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Flights leaving from Wilmington are now 65% of from September 1 to November 9 when they travel with Avelo Airlines.

The flights affected by the discount are from Wilmington (ILM) to New Haven, Connecticut (HVN), Orlando, Florida (MCO) and Washington, D.C. / Baltimore, Maryland (BWI).

Flights must be booked by 2:59 a.m. on Thursday July 21 through AveloAir.com using the Promo Code: FLYLATER.

For any more information, anyone who wants to travel on the fall for a vacation or to visit family can visit here.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.