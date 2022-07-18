Senior Connect
Avelo Airlines holds 65% off fall sale on flights leaving out of Wilmington

The flights affected by the discount are from Wilmington (ILM) to New Haven, Connecticut (HVN),...
The flights affected by the discount are from Wilmington (ILM) to New Haven, Connecticut (HVN), Orlando, Florida (MCO) and Washington, D.C. / Baltimore, Maryland (BWI).(SCARNICI | Getty Images for Avelo Air)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Flights leaving from Wilmington are now 65% of from September 1 to November 9 when they travel with Avelo Airlines.

The flights affected by the discount are from Wilmington (ILM) to New Haven, Connecticut (HVN), Orlando, Florida (MCO) and Washington, D.C. / Baltimore, Maryland (BWI).

Flights must be booked by 2:59 a.m. on Thursday July 21 through AveloAir.com using the Promo Code: FLYLATER.

For any more information, anyone who wants to travel on the fall for a vacation or to visit family can visit here.

