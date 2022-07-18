Avelo Airlines holds 65% off fall sale on flights leaving out of Wilmington
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Flights leaving from Wilmington are now 65% of from September 1 to November 9 when they travel with Avelo Airlines.
The flights affected by the discount are from Wilmington (ILM) to New Haven, Connecticut (HVN), Orlando, Florida (MCO) and Washington, D.C. / Baltimore, Maryland (BWI).
Flights must be booked by 2:59 a.m. on Thursday July 21 through AveloAir.com using the Promo Code: FLYLATER.
For any more information, anyone who wants to travel on the fall for a vacation or to visit family can visit here.
Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.