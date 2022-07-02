Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

SBI investigating officer involved shooting at Carolina Beach motel

Authorities are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting at the Dolphin Lane Motel in...
Authorities are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting at the Dolphin Lane Motel in Carolina Beach.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 7:12 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Authorities are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting at the Dolphin Lane Motel in Carolina Beach.

Sgt. Colby Edens with the Carolina Beach Police Department says the incident happened just after midnight early Saturday morning. It’s unclear what led to the shooting or if anyone was injured.

SBI is investigating.

This is a developing story. Stay with WECT on air and online for further updates.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tabor City will be holding the annual Columbus County Fireworks Celebration at South Columbus...
Fourth of July celebrations across our area
Gerald Jacobs, 40 years old
Wilmington man sentenced to four to eight years in prison for trafficking cocaine, drug crimes
Brandon Giovanni Gil
Pender County Sheriff’s Office searching for registered sex offender
Listeria can be treated with antibiotics, but it is especially dangerous to pregnant women,...
CDC: New listeria outbreak tied to 23 illnesses, 1 death
Avelo flights from Wilmington began on June 30, 2022.
First Avelo Airlines flight departs from Wilmington to Connecticut

Latest News

She will face incumbent Senator Michael Lee in November of this year.
Marcia Morgan will replace Jason Minnicozzi as the NHC Democratic Party’s nominee in the state Senate race
The Wilmington Police Department along with other agencies across the region will be holding...
‘We want you to get home safe. That is our goal:’ WPD wants you to have a plan in place before celebrating the holiday
Friday marked Dr. Aswani Volety's first day as UNCW’s new chancellor.
New chancellor takes helm at UNCW
‘We want you to get home safe. That is our goal:’ WPD wants you to have a plan in place before celebrating the holiday