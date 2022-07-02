SBI investigating officer involved shooting at Carolina Beach motel

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Authorities are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting at the Dolphin Lane Motel in Carolina Beach.

Sgt. Colby Edens with the Carolina Beach Police Department says the incident happened just after midnight early Saturday morning. It’s unclear what led to the shooting or if anyone was injured.

SBI is investigating.

This is a developing story. Stay with WECT on air and online for further updates.

