Wilmington Police investigating shooting on Greenfield Street after 20-year-old found dead

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Police officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert around 10:45 p.m. Saturday night in the 1500 block of S. 11th Street.

A 20-year-old male was found faced down between two cars with a gunshot wound. Officers performed CPR until EMS arrived, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s name is being withheld pending family notification.

WPD is investigating this incident. If you have any information, please call the Wilmington Police Department at 910-343-3609. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can send a message to 847411 using the keyword WPDNC, add a space, and type your information or use the Wilmington NC PD app.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.